UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,672,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

