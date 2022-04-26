UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $189.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.70 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

