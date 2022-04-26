UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,625,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,518,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35.

