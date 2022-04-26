UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

