Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $100.88, but opened at $103.25. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Valero Energy shares last traded at $103.04, with a volume of 71,197 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 394,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.50. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

