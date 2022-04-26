Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.85

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.85 and last traded at $85.87, with a volume of 4129968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFH. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

