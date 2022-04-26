Vectorspace AI Trading 20.3% Lower This Week (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00004428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $67.44 million and approximately $245,947.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00262337 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $722.95 or 0.01890843 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,832,944 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

