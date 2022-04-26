Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,483,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,894,299. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

