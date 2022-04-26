VerusCoin (VRSC) One Day Volume Tops $56,507.00

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $48.72 million and approximately $56,507.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.83 or 0.07365927 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,015,713 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

