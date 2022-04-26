VNT Chain Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (VNT)

VNT Chain (VNT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $543,141.56 and approximately $4,692.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00032520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00101532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

