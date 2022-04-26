Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLTA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Volta stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. 3,559,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,694. Volta has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). Research analysts predict that Volta will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Volta in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Volta in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Volta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Volta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

