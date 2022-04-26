Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €63.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($68.28) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($74.19) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($62.80) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.15 ($64.67).

Shares of VNA opened at €39.36 ($42.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €43.82 and its 200-day moving average is €48.17. Vonovia has a one year low of €38.74 ($41.66) and a one year high of €60.96 ($65.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

