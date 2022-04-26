Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 755 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,043 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Best Buy by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,648 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,925 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

BBY stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.86. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

