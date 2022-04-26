Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $248.49. 1,847,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.04 and its 200 day moving average is $220.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

