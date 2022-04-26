Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.46. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 91.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.23. The company had a trading volume of 116,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.15. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

