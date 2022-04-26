WazirX (WRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $209.67 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, WazirX has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $209.67 million and $7.36 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.15 or 0.07406713 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00047360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

