Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading Down 2%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Approximately 680,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 845,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43.

Westminster Group Company Profile (LON:WSG)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services Aviation and Technology.

