WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $202.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.31.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $7.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.85. 380,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.18. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $229.89. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16,187.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 472.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 71,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of WEX by 9.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 84,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

