William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

DHR opened at $260.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.92. Danaher has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $186.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

