Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $160.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Wingstop traded as low as $97.18 and last traded at $97.18, with a volume of 7915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WING. Citigroup started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after acquiring an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,888,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148,976 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

