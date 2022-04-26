WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.14 and last traded at $50.78. Approximately 68,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 68,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,041 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,233,000 after purchasing an additional 65,742 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 23.5% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

