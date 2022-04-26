WorkQuest Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134,967.00 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $324,092.18 and $134,967.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00032688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00103213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,314,819 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

