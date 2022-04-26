Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.39-3.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.44. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.390-$3.510 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of WH traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.40. 609,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

