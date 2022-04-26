X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.62. Approximately 2,479,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,479,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLB. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,867.7% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,132,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,109,407 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 244,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 143,671 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 388,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after buying an additional 124,209 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,393,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares in the last quarter.

