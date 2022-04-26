Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20. Approximately 47,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 692,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XBC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.73.

The stock has a market cap of C$335.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.32.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

