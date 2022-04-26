XMON (XMON) Hits Market Cap of $59.64 Million

XMON (XMON) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for about $39,892.93 or 1.04222187 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $59.64 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043842 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.45 or 0.07381616 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00046874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

