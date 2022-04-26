Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Receives $7.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in XOS in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of XOS by 709.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 80,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XOS during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in XOS in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 14,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. XOS has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

