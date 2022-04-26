YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.29

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.29 and last traded at $69.01, with a volume of 54411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.39.
YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.
