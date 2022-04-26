YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.29

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.29 and last traded at $69.01, with a volume of 54411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.39.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.