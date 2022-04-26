Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Guess’ posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 35,513 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Guess’ by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Guess’ announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

