Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:PBH traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,545. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.