Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Alkaline Water reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 294.08% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. The business had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Shares of WTER stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. 4,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,306. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

