Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) will report sales of $87.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $104.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $413.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $421.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $457.12 million, with estimates ranging from $454.60 million to $459.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CASA shares. Northland Securities raised Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie started coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 688,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,716. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $408.90 million, a P/E ratio of 169.06 and a beta of 1.15. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

