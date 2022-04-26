Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Endeavor Group reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.36 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on EDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,486 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,012,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,453,000. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

EDR stock traded down 0.59 on Thursday, reaching 24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,641. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 29.21. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

