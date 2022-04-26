Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the lowest is $3.42 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $14.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $14.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $16.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

FIS traded down $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,156,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,721. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $155.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

