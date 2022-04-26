Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.31. 5,170,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,545,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

