Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.90. Park National reported earnings of $2.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park National will report full year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park National.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PRK stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.38. The company had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $145.33.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

