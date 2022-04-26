Zacks: Brokerages Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $912.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) will announce $912.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $933.03 million and the lowest is $906.38 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $824.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.50.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,146 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 49,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $19.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.34. 908,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $249.69 and a 1-year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.