Zacks: Brokerages Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 47,122.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $32,303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 615,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. 1,160,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,122. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.78. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

