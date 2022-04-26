Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) to post $4.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $15.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on THO. Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.10.

Shares of THO stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.33. 1,059,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.94. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $149.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.40%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,622,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

