Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

LTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Latch from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Imperial Capital cut Latch from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latch presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.22.

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Latch has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Latch will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avenir Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Latch by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Latch by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Latch by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 432,075 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Latch by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,150,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

