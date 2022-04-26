Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RUN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $435.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

