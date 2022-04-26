ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $51.46

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.46, but opened at $53.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 8,874 shares changing hands.

ZIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. On average, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $17.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 130.54%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,550 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,360 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,786,000 after buying an additional 948,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,146.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after buying an additional 721,096 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

