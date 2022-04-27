$0.24 EPS Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,400. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -230.40, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.27%.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.