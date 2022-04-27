$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Encompass Health posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

NYSE:EHC traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.23. 935,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,612. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 83.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

