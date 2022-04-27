$0.95 EPS Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Lakeland Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $74.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.00. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $2,796,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

