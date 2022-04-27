$1.15 EPS Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.94.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,631,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,847. The company has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.33. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

