1,106,272 Shares in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,106,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 2.08% of NeoPhotonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 441,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,902,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NPTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,668. The stock has a market cap of $805.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.87. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $243,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,094 shares of company stock worth $765,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.