11,343 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after acquiring an additional 392,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,751,000 after acquiring an additional 209,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.97. 2,923,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,240. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

