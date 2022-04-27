13,200 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 237,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEX stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

