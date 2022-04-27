$15.85 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) to announce $15.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $14.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $80.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.58 million to $99.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $81.33 million, with estimates ranging from $64.56 million to $123.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

TBPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBPH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

